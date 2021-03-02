Advertisement

W.Va. Senators Manchin, Capito announce $5.6M for W.Va. airports

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced on Tuesday $5,640,837 to go to airports across the Mountain State to provide economic relief and combat the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release from Senator Capito’s office, the grant funding is made available through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.

Per the press release, the individual awards are listed below:

  • Yeager Airport $2,085,178
  • Tri-State/Milton J Ferguson Field Airport $1,404,384
  • North Central West Virginia Airport $1,023,153
  • Greenbrier Valley Airport $1,007,122
  • Mercer County Airport $23,000
  • Raleigh County Memorial Airport $23,000
  • Elkins-Randolph County-Jennings Randolph Field Airport – $13,000
  • Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field Airport $13,000
  • Eastern WV Regional/Shepherd Field Airport $13,000
  • Appalachian Regional Airport $9,000
  • Braxton County Airport $9,000
  • Grant County Airport $9,000
  • Upshur County Regional Airport $9,000

