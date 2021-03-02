W.Va. Senators Manchin, Capito announce $5.6M for W.Va. airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced on Tuesday $5,640,837 to go to airports across the Mountain State to provide economic relief and combat the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release from Senator Capito’s office, the grant funding is made available through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.

Per the press release, the individual awards are listed below:

Yeager Airport – $2,085,178

Tri-State/Milton J Ferguson Field Airport – $1,404,384

North Central West Virginia Airport – $1,023,153

Greenbrier Valley Airport – $1,007,122

Mercer County Airport – $23,000

Raleigh County Memorial Airport – $23,000

Elkins-Randolph County-Jennings Randolph Field Airport – $13,000

Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field Airport – $13,000

Eastern WV Regional/Shepherd Field Airport – $13,000

Appalachian Regional Airport – $9,000

Braxton County Airport – $9,000

Grant County Airport – $9,000

Upshur County Regional Airport – $9,000

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.