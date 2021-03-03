Adopt a Senior group celebrating graduating seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - This isn’t the senior year that many soon-to-be graduates envisioned thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one Augusta County mom has rallied a community to do something about it.

Lynn Jett started the Augusta County Class of 2021 Adopt a Senior Facebook Group, and the response is overwhelming. “This community is very special. When you put the call out, they show up,” said Jett.

Jett’s daughter, Shelby, will soon be graduating from Wilson Memorial High School in Fishersville. “She was handed a pretty raw deal for her senior year,” said Jett.

Jett saw some people in her home state of Maryland “adopting” seniors. “And I thought to myself, why can’t somebody here do this for our children?” Jett is that somebody.

The group was slow-going at first, and then took off. “From Sunday of last week, we started at 165 members,” stated Jett. Just over a week later, the group has 1,500 members.

“We have 213 posted and adopted seniors,” said Jett. They’re seniors in Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County, and Highland County.

Jett says “adopting” isn’t about replacing parents, but celebrating kids as a parent would. “It means that we’re going to gift you either gift baskets, gift cards, backpacks full of treats,” said Jett.

That means doing anything to make the class of 2021 feel special. “We’re gonna show you as parents, as friends, and family that no matter what the year brings us, that we’re still here, we’re still present, and we’re still behind you 100 percent,” said Jett.

Each senior is adopted just once, but community members can adopt several seniors. Jett has adopted seven herself.

Jett says seniors can sign up through May on the Augusta County Class of 2021 Adopt a Senior Facebook page.

