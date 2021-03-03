Crews recover missing kayaker’s body near Hopewell Marina

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police say they have recovered a body after a kayaker went overboard near the Hopewell marina.

Police received a call around 8 a.m. for the report of a man in the water screaming for help.

UPDATE: Unfortunately, Hopewell Police tell me crews just recovered the body of a missing boater from earlier this morning. At this time his name has not been released. His body will be sent to the medical examiner's office for a cause and manner of death. #HopewellNews #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/C4JAw0eIz0 — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) March 3, 2021

According to police, a crew working at the pump station for Virginia American Water Company tried throwing a flotation device in the channel to help the man.

“They had tried to throw a life vest or some life saving device out there,” said Hopewell Police Lt. Mike Langford. “The individual could not get the device, it kept going out into the water.”

Hopewell water rescue (NBC12)

Hopewell Fire and Rescue, Hopewell Police and the Virginia Marine Police responded immediately and recovered a kayak.

“The kayak did contain a weight, or some type of device that may have been used as a weight, but other items found I can’t describe at this time,” said Hopewell Police Lt. Mike Langford.

The weight may have been used as an anchor in the water.

Authorities say they were able to recover a kayak quickly which is believed to be connected to the missing man. Inside was a weight or some sort of device he was using as a weight to potentially anchor the kayak. No other items were announced at this time. #HopewellNews #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/onpYMfVGCF — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) March 3, 2021

Search efforts throughout the late afternoon were focused on the area where the man was last seen, however authorities did not provide an exact location.

Crews from multiple agencies, including Chesterfield County Fire & EMS’s dive team, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and Virginia Marine Police searched all day by air and on water.

“We’re searching quite a few distances from the bridge here and the marina to the point where it goes around into Prince George County and Chesterfield County,” Langford said.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, crews recovered the kayaker’s body.

Authorities are now reminding the public to take safety measures when out on the water.

“One, people need to be wearing vests,” Langford said. “The water temperature is about 38-44 degrees at this time. We’ve had an extreme amount of rain and inclement weather recently so you need to take those safety precautions if you’re going out to try and enjoy the water.”

Police have not said whether the man was wearing a life jacket.

Langford added the man’s body will be sent to the Medical Examiner who will determine a cause and manner of death. His name has not yet been released to the public.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.