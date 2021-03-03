Advertisement

Deputies search for missing 36-year-old

Published: Mar. 2, 2021
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Deputies said John Hampton Elliott, 36, was reported missing on March 1.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Deputies said he may be driving a blue 2008 Chevy Impala with Virginia registration UNA-5699.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

