Dukes dominate George Mason for program’s 500th win

The No. 12 James Madison women’s lacrosse team made history Wednesday evening.
The No. 12 James Madison women’s lacrosse team made history Wednesday evening.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 12 James Madison women’s lacrosse team made history Wednesday evening.

The Dukes defeated George Mason, 19-2, at Sentara Park. The victory is JMU’s 500th win in program history. James Madison joins Maryland, Penn State, Virginia, and Loyola as NCAA Division I programs with 500 victories.

JMU improves to 2-0 overall during the 2021 season. The Dukes are scheduled to visit Elon Sunday for a 2 p.m. match.

