Dukes dominate George Mason for program’s 500th win
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 12 James Madison women’s lacrosse team made history Wednesday evening.
The Dukes defeated George Mason, 19-2, at Sentara Park. The victory is JMU’s 500th win in program history. James Madison joins Maryland, Penn State, Virginia, and Loyola as NCAA Division I programs with 500 victories.
JMU improves to 2-0 overall during the 2021 season. The Dukes are scheduled to visit Elon Sunday for a 2 p.m. match.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.