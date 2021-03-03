Advertisement

Dukes preparing for first CAA test of 2021 season

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is inching closer to its first CAA game of the spring slate.

JMU will visit Elon Saturday afternoon for the first of six conference games in the 2021 season.

So far, in out-of-conference play, so good for the Dukes with two wins in two games.

“We prepare each and every week the same way but I would say CAA play definitely does give you a little bit of excitement to the team, knowing that these are the guys we’re going to be playing against twice this season,” JMU senior cornerback Wesley McCormick said.

“We came out week one, dominated,” red-shirt senior cornerback and UNC-transfer Greg Ross said. “We came out week two, got the W. I just look at is as taking it day-by-day, getting better with the guys.”

Kickoff for Saturday is 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Bridgewater College warns of alleged bomb threat
Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Officials release new details regarding officer shooting; investigation remains ongoing
JMU
JMU investigating hazing incident off-campus
Coronavirus Virginia
1st case of B.1.351 COVID-19 variant identified in northwest region of Va.
Westin Elliot McClister
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Staunton man

Latest News

Turner Ashby defeats Harrisonburg 3-1.
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, March 2
JMU softball
James Madison softball off 2-0 start
JMU without the “pressure” heading into CAA tournament
Clark sets ODAC record with 165 career wins
Clark sets ODAC record with 165 career wins