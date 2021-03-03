Dukes preparing for first CAA test of 2021 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is inching closer to its first CAA game of the spring slate.

JMU will visit Elon Saturday afternoon for the first of six conference games in the 2021 season.

So far, in out-of-conference play, so good for the Dukes with two wins in two games.

“We prepare each and every week the same way but I would say CAA play definitely does give you a little bit of excitement to the team, knowing that these are the guys we’re going to be playing against twice this season,” JMU senior cornerback Wesley McCormick said.

“We came out week one, dominated,” red-shirt senior cornerback and UNC-transfer Greg Ross said. “We came out week two, got the W. I just look at is as taking it day-by-day, getting better with the guys.”

Kickoff for Saturday is 1:30 p.m.

