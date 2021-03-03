Advertisement

Dutch national affiliated with “Bugaloo Bois” arrested in Virginia

(KWCH 12)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Dutch national and member of the anti-government group Bugaloo Bois was arrested Tuesday for illegal possession of a firearm while being unlawfully present in the United States.

26-year-old Jaap Willem Lijbers was living in Raven, Virginia on an I-94 Visa that expired May 20, 2014. The Department of Justice said a review of immigration records showed he never applied for adjustment or readmission.

According to court documents, Lijbers frequently coordinated and communicated online with members of the Bugaloo Bois, a loosely connected group of people who support violent anti-government sentiments. Court documents alleged that during some of those interactions, Lijbers encouraged members to attend political rallies and commit acts of violence, including takeover of government buildings. He also encouraged others to participate in violent conduct against law enforcement officers in a “pig roast.”

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh.

