Advertisement

Governor lowers age limit to get COVID-19 vaccine

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he is going to lower overall age to get the coronavirus vaccine.

It will be lowered from age 65 to 50 in West Virginia.

He discussed this during his press conference on Wednesday.

Now, all West Virginians over the age of 50 can get the coronavirus vaccine, according to Governor Justice.

Governor Justice says they will still prioritize those who are age 65 and above, but this will open the floodgates for others.

Teachers and service personnel in schools ages 40 to 50 will start getting their vaccinations immediately.

The governor says he is also allowing children age 16-18 with health issues to get vaccinated.

Phase 2-A West Virginia
Phase 2-A West Virginia(Governor Jim Justice)

He also announced he plans on lessening restrictions put in place even more on Friday, March 3.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Bridgewater College warns of alleged bomb threat
Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Officials release new details regarding officer shooting; investigation remains ongoing
Westin Elliot McClister
UPDATE: Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing man dead on Tuesday
JMU
JMU investigating hazing incident off-campus
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime...
Deputies search for missing 36-year-old

Latest News

Student volunteer collecting meals. Photo courtesy of Damir Hrnjez.
UVA students volunteer to help alleviate food insecurity in Charlottesville
Money
House delegates will get over $800K for expenses this year
Approximately 500 fentanyl capsules seized by officials.
Officials: 3 Maryland residents arrested in Strasburg on drug-related charges
WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus
Shenandoah Co. School Board approves Superintendent search firm