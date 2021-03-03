Advertisement

House delegates will get over $800K for expenses this year

Money
Money(AP Images)
By The Virginian-Pilot and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Members of Virginia’s House of Delegates have collectively racked up more than $800,000 in per diem stipends that cover expenses that include travel and food.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the payments have been a frequent source of partisan debate because of the coronavirus pandemic.  

Some House Republicans have said it’s wrong to accept stipends for expenses while working virtually. But some Democrats have pointed out that the money is subject to income taxes this year. House delegates get expenses of $211 a day during the legislative session.

The money is intended to cover lodging, meals and incidentals. Delegates also get $1,250 per month year-round for office expenses.

