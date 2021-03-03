Advertisement

H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, March 2

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local high school volleyball scores from Tuesday, March 2:

Turner Ashby 3, Harrisonburg 1

Wilson Memorial 3, Waynesboro 0

Rockbridge County 3, Fort Defiance 0

Stuarts Draft 3, Broadway 1

Central 3, Manassas Park 0

Staunton 3, Spotswood 2

Rappahannock County 3, Strasburg 0

Clark County 3, Page County 0

Luray 3, Madison County 2

