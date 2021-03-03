H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, March 2
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local high school volleyball scores from Tuesday, March 2:
Turner Ashby 3, Harrisonburg 1
Wilson Memorial 3, Waynesboro 0
Rockbridge County 3, Fort Defiance 0
Stuarts Draft 3, Broadway 1
Central 3, Manassas Park 0
Staunton 3, Spotswood 2
Rappahannock County 3, Strasburg 0
Clark County 3, Page County 0
Luray 3, Madison County 2
