Advertisement

James Madison softball off 2-0 start

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team is 2-0 to begin the 2021 season.

The Dukes beat Virginia and George Washington Saturday in their season opening weekend.

The strong group JMU returns was ready to get back out on the field and did not disappoint.

“Obviously we were all excited to just start playing competitively and not against each other, no more intrasquads,” JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said. “That was exciting for our team. I think with our experience with our returners, we have four seniors and three super seniors so there was a lot of experience on the field.”

Next up for the Dukes is the JMU Tournament that they’ll host March 13-14 with Stony Brook and Rhode Island coming to town.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Bridgewater College warns of alleged bomb threat
Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Officials release new details regarding officer shooting; investigation remains ongoing
JMU
JMU investigating hazing incident off-campus
Coronavirus Virginia
1st case of B.1.351 COVID-19 variant identified in northwest region of Va.
Westin Elliot McClister
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Staunton man

Latest News

Greg Ross of James Madison prepares for CAA play.
Dukes preparing for first CAA test of 2021 season
Turner Ashby defeats Harrisonburg 3-1.
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, March 2
JMU without the “pressure” heading into CAA tournament
Clark sets ODAC record with 165 career wins
Clark sets ODAC record with 165 career wins