James Madison softball off 2-0 start

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team is 2-0 to begin the 2021 season.

The Dukes beat Virginia and George Washington Saturday in their season opening weekend.

The strong group JMU returns was ready to get back out on the field and did not disappoint.

“Obviously we were all excited to just start playing competitively and not against each other, no more intrasquads,” JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said. “That was exciting for our team. I think with our experience with our returners, we have four seniors and three super seniors so there was a lot of experience on the field.”

Next up for the Dukes is the JMU Tournament that they’ll host March 13-14 with Stony Brook and Rhode Island coming to town.

