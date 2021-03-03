Advertisement

JMU without the “pressure” heading into CAA tournament

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The JMU women’s basketball team will enter the 2021 CAA tournament as either the two or three seed.

The Dukes finished the regular season with a 13-9 overall record, while going 9-6 in conference play.

No matter the seed, JMU is ready to try and compete for the league title.

“I actually think for this team, especially, it’s nice to go into this without that pressure of ‘you’re the favorite, you can’t lose,’” Dukes’ head coach Sean O’Regan said. “Nah man. Let’s go play. Delaware’s got the pressure and that’s fine with me.”

The CAA tournament, hosted by Elon, begins March 10, with JMU’s first game March 11. Their seeding is still to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Bridgewater College warns of alleged bomb threat
Police in Harrisonburg respond to mock home invasion
Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Officials release new details regarding officer shooting; investigation remains ongoing
Darryl Tyrone Davis of Waynesboro arrested after police pursuit
Pursuit leads to arrest, accidental discharge of gun
JMU
JMU investigating hazing incident off-campus

Latest News

Clark sets ODAC record with 165 career wins
Clark sets ODAC record with 165 career wins
Defense leads JMU football to 2-0 start
Defense leads JMU football to 2-0 start
Dukes go from worst to first
Dukes go from worst to first
A dominant defense has helped the James Madison football team to a 2-0 start to the 2021 FCS...
Defense leads JMU through first two games of spring season