JMU without the “pressure” heading into CAA tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The JMU women’s basketball team will enter the 2021 CAA tournament as either the two or three seed.

The Dukes finished the regular season with a 13-9 overall record, while going 9-6 in conference play.

No matter the seed, JMU is ready to try and compete for the league title.

“I actually think for this team, especially, it’s nice to go into this without that pressure of ‘you’re the favorite, you can’t lose,’” Dukes’ head coach Sean O’Regan said. “Nah man. Let’s go play. Delaware’s got the pressure and that’s fine with me.”

The CAA tournament, hosted by Elon, begins March 10, with JMU’s first game March 11. Their seeding is still to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.