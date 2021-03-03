Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is on the ground in Virginia in at least one hospital.

The Virginia Health Department will get 69,000 Johnson & Johnson doses over the next two days, with an additional 22,000 from the federal government going to pharmacies.

In Central Virginia, that translates into about 14,000 doses that will be used at mass vaccine clinics.

“We’re not going to get there until we eradicate this virus and crush this virus,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond.

Starting Monday, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at regional clinics as part of a push to vaccinate 12,000 seniors in the coming days. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will also be used.

Wednesday, Mayor Stoney said increased vaccinations means the city can begin to recover from the pandemic.

“More vaccine arriving in the city of Richmond just gives us more opportunity to put shots in arms. Once we do that we can return to normalcy. But we’ve got a ways to go,” said Stoney.

By the end of the month, state health officials say vaccine supply will increase in a significant way. VDH says Johnson & Johnson weekly shipments will increase to 100,000 doses. Pfizer and Moderna shipments are expected to increase by 10,000 in coming weeks.

“We’re going to be close to 300,000 doses a week as you know we set goals. We wanted to get to 25,000 shots a day and then 50,000 and we’re right there in that ballpark,” said Governor Ralph Northam, (D) Virginia.

Virginia’s Governor spent time Wednesday in Norfolk at a vaccine clinic operated by Walmart. Meanwhile, 250 members of the Virginia National Guard are training across the state over the next two weeks to help bolster large scale events.

“Our COVID cases are coming down and our vaccinations are going up,” said Northam.

Northam says he expects all Virginians to be vaccinated by the end May.

