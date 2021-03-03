Local agencies offer peer support after Stanley police officer tragedy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After the tragic death of Stanley Police Officer Dominic Winum on Feb. 26, law enforcement officers and agencies from around the Valley have offered their deepest condolences and support.

“The incident last week is the most tragic that could happen when we lose a fellow brother in law enforcement and we’re always there for anybody that goes through that,” Lt. Charles Grubbs with the Harrisonburg Police Department said.

Lt. Grubbs is the peer support group supervisor with HPD, which started back in 2019. He said they developed this program to help officers professionally and personally.

“What we do is we just talk to officers. We’re there for them,” Grubbs said. “They have our phone numbers and are available 24/7. Our phones are always on for anybody that needs it. We’ve traveled quite a bit to help other agencies if they need it.”

The HPD peer support group consists of several officers, two clinicians, and a chaplain.

“We’re just there if anyone needs anything at all and no matter what time it is, we’re there for them. This is all about our brothers and sisters,” Lt. Grubbs said. “It’s all about making sure the police officers are good, as best they can be when a tragic incident happens.”

He said not every officer may want to open up, but their team will be there to listen and support if they are needed.

