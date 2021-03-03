Advertisement

Memorial for Adam Oakes goes up in Monroe Park

A memorial was set up for Adam Oakes in Monroe Park to honor his legacy.
By Desiree Montilla, NBC12
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A group of VCU students met at Monroe Park on Wednesday to help put up a memorial dedicated to VCU freshman Adam Oakes, who was found dead in an off-campus house on Saturday morning.

The students put up flowers and pictures of Adam around the fountain in the park as part of a memorial to honor Adam’s life in the community. Students were also handing out candles for the virtual vigil on Zoom that is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

“We knew there had to be a space where people could honor the positivity and light he brought to the world,” said one of the students.

The students who helped with the memorial say they didn’t know Adam personally but saw his positive and loving spirit through memories shared by others.

“I saw a video that his parents had shared and I just broke down crying,” said a student. “It was so evident that he was so full of life and love by everybody and we knew something had to be done.”

Oakes’ family believes hazing played a part in his death after he accepted a bid to join Delta Chi. The family says they were told that Adam had to drink a handle of Jack Daniels whiskey as part of the initiation process into Delta Chi.

The chapter is suspended and VCU is conducting an independent review of Greek life.

Students say the memorial is part of their healing process.

“I think that the campus, in general, is still pretty much in shock just the news and the circumstances,” said a student.

They also hope to keep Adam’s spirit alive in the community.

“It shouldn’t happen and it won’t happen again,” said the student. “The best way we can do that is to just remember Adam and the legacy he left behind and carry a piece of his happiness and his contentedness in life. Carry that with us every day.”

The virtual vigil is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday over Zoom. A funeral service for Adam is scheduled for Monday in Ashburn

