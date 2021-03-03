Advertisement

Page Co. Public Schools to offer more in-person learning days

(KY3)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Page County Public Schools announced on Wednesday more in-person learning days will be provided for students, with some students starting as early as next week.

This is an Important Announcement From Page County Public Schools: We are pleased to announce more in person...

Posted by Page County Public Schools on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

The school district says on March 8, elementary school students in third grade through fifth grade will begin attending in-person school four days a week, without A or B groups. Students in PreK through second grade will continue with their 4-day-a-week schedule.

High school students will continue with A and B group schedules, but will now also have access to synchronous (live) learning on March 8. Page County Public Schools (PCPS) says due to various scheduling constraints, the high schools cannot accommodate all students for four days, which is the reasoning behind the switch to synchronous learning.

On March 15, middle school students who are in sixth through eighth grade will begin attending 4 days a week without A or B groups.

PCPS says to accommodate more students, there will be some situations where social distancing measures will be reduced to three feet instead of six feet, which PCPS says is still safe with everyone wearing face coverings. Buses will also have to allow more than one student on each seat, but assigned seating and face coverings will still be required.

The school district also says students in the elementary school will be allowed to play on the playground equipment, and recess will continue for elementary and middle school students.

Except for a few instances at the elementary level, all students will be traveling to elective classes with masks and appropriate social distancing.

High school students will also travel to each of their classes, and students will continue to eat in their classrooms or outdoor spaces.

If you’d like to switch to in-person learning, you can do so by reaching out to your child’s school administrators. The option to stay remote is also still available, although PCPS is encouraging students to participate in the four days of in-person learning to engage with their peers and teachers for more learning experiences remote learning cannot provide.

PCPS says they will continue to monitor community spread of COVID-19, transmission and/or outbreaks in schools, reduced workforce and official mandates going forward. If needed, PCPS may return to full remote for short periods.

For more information about the switch to in-person learning with Page County Public Schools, click here.

