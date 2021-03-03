Proposed budget calls for salary increase for school staff in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The board of Harrisonburg City Schools heard a presentation on the 2021-2020 school budget and it includes a salary increase for staff.

Among some of the future challenges described, Superintendent Michael Richards said it’s a mission critical priority to attract and retain exceptional staff in positions hard to fill.

According to the presentation on Tuesday night, the school division suggests state revenues reflect a 11.3% increase based on Governor Ralph Northam’s proposed budget. Federal revenues will increase by 30% as a result of an increase in Coronavirus Relief Supplemental Appropriation. The total revenue increase is expected to add up to $6,426,016.

The budget calls for a 4% salary increase for staff and an additional 1% for custodians.

“We want to emphasize that it is very important that our staff members receive a wage that is commensurate with what they deserve,” Richards said. “The state is requiring that everyone raises pay to minimum wage by 2024. We’re doing it earlier. We want to do it earlier.”

In addition, Richards said in his presentation how federal revenue sources will allow for all students to be eligible for free breakfast and lunch since the schools participate in the Community Eligibility Provision.

The presentation also noted bringing more staff and support for a digital expedition initiative for students to have access to a Chromebook or digital learning device. In addition, the budget aims to address overcrowding at Harrisonburg High School and prepare to open a second high school.

