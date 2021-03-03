Proposed changes to Port Republic Rd and Bluestone Drive intersection

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission is looking for feedback, on proposed changes to the Port Republic Rd and Bluestone Drive intersection, right near the I-81 Exit 245 interchange.

Ann Cundy is the Director of Transportation for CSPDC. She says, vehicle congestion and pedestrian safety at this intersection has been a main focus of the City’s for a while now.

Previous plans included a possible pedestrian bridge over the intersection, but Cundy says it was found to be too difficult and costly to implement. Now, a series of new plans have been put in place, and the organizers want your feedback.

“Everybody that drives along that corridor, especially during the morning and evening peak hours, knows that it really can back up on the interstate bridge and at the ramps and then at Bluestone Drive,” said Cundy.

The City is looking to make adjustments to the crosswalks, and implement safety buffers for pedestrians on sidewalks. Project organizers have put together a short online presentation outlining the proposed changes. After the community views the plans, they’re hoping residents will share their thoughts through a brief survey.

The website and questionnaire are available from March 1st – 28th, 2021 and available here: https://arcg.is/1a9vqy0

