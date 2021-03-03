Advertisement

Sentara Healthcare has administered 80,000 COVID-19 vaccines so far

Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(Mark Miller | Augusta Health)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — As of Saturday, February 27, Sentara Healthcare surpassed 80,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered, the hospital said.

According to Sentara Healthcare, the 80,000th vaccine was administered during large-scale community vaccination clinics in Hampton, Va. and Norfolk, Va.

The number 80,000 includes both first and second doses administered by Sentara so far. Sentara says more than 40,000 individuals have been fully vaccinated by the hospital.

