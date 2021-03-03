Advertisement

Shenandoah Co. School Board approves Superintendent search firm

WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus
WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus(WDBJ)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County School Board has approved Real Synergy LLC as the search firm for the school district’s superintendent search during a special called meeting of the board on Tuesday, March 2.

During the meeting, President J. David Martin of Real Synergy LLC presented a timeline for the search, which involves an online survey posted on the Shenandoah County Public Schools (SCPS) website from March 3 to March 10, interviews with stakeholders and a public engagement session on March 11.

According to a press release from SCPS, after feedback is gathered, a profile, advertisement and application will be developed and posted on the SCPS website on March 15, and applications will be accepted through April 9.

The school board says they plan to interview selected applications between April 30 and May 14, with plans to announce a new superintendent at a School Board Special Called Meeting on May 27.

“The goal for us throughout this process is to find your match,” says Martin in the press release. “We don’t want Shenandoah County to settle. We want you to find your person. A person who will stay, and help move Shenandoah County Schools to the next level.”

