Spring 2021 Virginia Tech graduation ceremony to be held online

(WHSV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Spring 2021 graduating class of Hokies will be honored virtually due to ongoing in-person gathering restrictions, an announcement from the school relayed Tuesday.

The online “#HokieGrad” event will be May 14 at 6:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech is preparing additional events should in-person restrictions loosen by May.

