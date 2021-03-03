Spring 2021 Virginia Tech graduation ceremony to be held online
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Spring 2021 graduating class of Hokies will be honored virtually due to ongoing in-person gathering restrictions, an announcement from the school relayed Tuesday.
The online “#HokieGrad” event will be May 14 at 6:15 p.m.
Virginia Tech is preparing additional events should in-person restrictions loosen by May.
