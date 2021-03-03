Stanley Police Department reflects on the loss of a brother

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday morning, the tiny Stanley Police Department was filled with an enormous amount of love for Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum whose end of watch came Friday night after a traffic stop turned deadly in Page County.

Winum’s brothers in the department were able to finally able to share a laugh as they talked about the person Winum was and shared stories on how he made a difference in the community.

“With just his smile, it just seemed like if you saw Nick that day or the public saw him your day got better,” Chief Ryan Dean, of the Stanley Police Department, said.

Chief Dean said Winum was hired back in 2016 after working in Page County for many years as a Virginia State Trooper. He said Winum was always the type of person who wanted to see a positive change in people he would come across.

“He didn’t want to be beside the interstate just writing tickets and never seeing the people again,” Chief Dean said. “He wanted to be here in a small community to where he felt like he could make an impact here.”

Dean said that’s why the once tomato farmer decided to join the Stanley Police Department.

While his office phone may still ring unfortunately Winum’s desk remains empty. Inside the department, the proof of Winum’s impact is still hanging on the walls as the department has left letters that were sent to him by students at Stanley Elementary School up.

Dean mentioned a story he will always remember is when Winum helped fix a little boy’s scooter while he was on duty in one of the neighborhoods in the town.

“I told this story earlier there’s a little fella in our trailer court where his scooter had broke,” Chief Dean said. “I got a picture of him working on that scooter while he’s on duty just cause he probably didn’t have anybody to help him work on it.”

While his smile may not be seen at the front of the police department it can still be seen in this video from 2018, the department’s Lip Sync Challenge. The video was used as a way for the department to connect with the community.

Dean said at first Winum tries to act serious in the video but could not hold back the smile that showed how much he loved the community.

“Anybody he runs into or talks to he left an impact on a good impact and he’s not replaceable,” Chief Dean said.

“I’m a better person and a better police officer by knowing Nick and having Nick a part of my life,” Capt. Chad Brown, of the Stanley Police Department, said.

Tuesday night a candlelight vigil was held for Winum at the VFW in Luray. On Thursday a community service will happen for Winum at the Luray High School football field.

Dean that they will all be heading up to New York on Friday to say goodbye to their brother one last time before he is laid to rest. He also said everyone in the department was on the scene during the incident and will be taking time to reflect on what happened.

“We just haven’t really looked forward yet,” Dean said. “We’ve got so much help that the town of Stanley won’t be left unattended other officers in the county and even outside of the county have offered their assistance.”

