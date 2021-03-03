The Fishin’ Pig gives free meals to first responders Wednesday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Wednesday was First Responders Day at The Fishin’ Pig in Waynesboro.

The restaurant prepared 65 to 70 meals to give to Waynesboro police, firefighters and EMS crews for free. The event was curbside so first responders didn’t have to leave their vehicles to get their warm meal.

“Whether we need them or not, they are absolutely respected and we appreciate each and every one of them,” Steven Lomonco, Executive General Manager said.

“We’ve certainly faced increased challenges on a regular basis, and we’ve definitely seen an outpouring of support from the community that we definitely appreciate,” Capt. Josh Jarrels of the Waynesboro Fire Department said.

The Fishin’ Pig says this is an annual event, but it was especially important to do this year amid a pandemic.

