The new normal for restaurants comes with permanent change

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Over the past year, the way we dine at restaurants has shifted. Thunderbird Café in McGaheysville is no exception. The diner has found creative ways to ensure social distancing.

For a while, the café was only taking to-go orders. But now that they are back, they added an outdoor patio took out their community tables and put plastic shields up between booths. Guests waiting to be seated can watch their place in line through an app instead of waiting inside.

Manager Shelby Slayton says they have been getting positive feedback about their new precautions from customers.

“There were so many reviews that I appreciated so much saying that they felt safe, that they see how clean it is here, you know the kitchen and the front and the server, everyone always mask on, they see us cleaning everything repetitively, wiping everything down between tables and it’s great that people see that and notice that,” she said.

Slayton says they are in a much better place now than when the pandemic first hit.

“Everyone was just kind of shell-shocked, and everything was just, you just figured things out new, but we’re no longer pandemic victims. We’re moving forward, we’re going day to day, we’re raising our sales, we’re getting out to people and it’s just been a really positive upswing recently,” Slayton said.

Slayton says they have learned a lot, and their new regulations are here to stay.

