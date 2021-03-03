Turning cooler into the weekend

(WHSV) - Turning cooler for the end of the week and the weekend. Feeling much more like spring next week.

WEDNESDAY: After a beautiful afternoon, temperatures cool quickly for tonight. Clear and cooling into the 50s for the early evening.

A few high clouds for the night with a disturbance to our north moving in. Lows in the upper 20s for our West Virginia locations. Low 30s for the Valley.

THURSDAY: A cold morning to start the day with temperatures rising in the 30s. More clouds than sunshine for the day and chilly as this disturbance will usher in cooler air for the end of the week and the weekend. Breezy for the day making it feel cooler. High temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 40s. A few typical ’warm’ spots may make it to 50 but with the wind it will feel cooler. More sunshine starts to return later in the afternoon.

Staying breezy for the evening with temperatures slipping into the 30s. Wind chills in the 20s for the night. Clear skies going into the overnight hours with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. A cold night.

FRIDAY: We’ll continue the stretch of cold mornings with temperatures starting in the 20s and rising into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day, likely more clouds across the Potomac Highlands but it will be cooler than the last several days with high temperatures in the afternoon only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s. Breezy again for the day making it feel cooler.

A chilly evening as the winds start to let up after sunset, evening temperatures slip into the 30s. Clear and cold. Overnight lows will be cold, as they will be in the upper teens to low 20s.

SATURDAY: We do have a cool but quiet weekend ahead. Another very cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the day and chilly with high temperatures also staying in the low 40s. Breezy at times for the day just making it feel cooler. A chilly day. Overnight, lows will drop into the low to mid 20s.

Staying cool for the first weekend in March (whsv)

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 30s, so cold to begin the day. A mix of sun and clouds during the day and temperatures start to rebound slightly from the last several days. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Still another chilly day.

MONDAY: It’ll be pretty cold to start the morning with temperatures in the 20s rising into the 30s. Mostly sunny all day long, which will help temperatures to climb nicely into the afternoon. A fairly mild day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall back to around freezing.

TUESDAY: Today begins a stretch of the warmest temperatures we’ve seen this winter across the area. Lots of sunshine again today and a very pleasant and warm afternoon. Highs near 60, and this won’t even be our warmest day of the week! A great day to enjoy outdoors if you get the chance!

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.