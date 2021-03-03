U.S., Va. flags lowered to half staff to honor Officer Winum
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — U.S. and Virginia flags have been ordered to be lowered to half staff across the Commonwealth to honor the memory of Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum.
According to a tweet from Virginia Capitol Police, the order comes from Governor Ralph Northam and will last from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, March 4.
Officer Winum was shot and killed on February 26 after initiating a traffic stop.
Winum’s funeral is Thursday in Luray.
