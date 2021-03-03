U.S., Va. flags lowered to half staff to honor Officer Winum

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — U.S. and Virginia flags have been ordered to be lowered to half staff across the Commonwealth to honor the memory of Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum.

According to a tweet from Virginia Capitol Police, the order comes from Governor Ralph Northam and will last from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, March 4.

Per an order from @GovernorVA, U.S. and Virginia flags are to be lowered to half staff across the state Thursday from sunrise to sunset to honor the memory of Stanley Police Officer Dominic J. "Nick" Winum, who was shot and killed Feb. 26. His funeral is Thursday in Luray. pic.twitter.com/dhqBYy0Jof — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) March 3, 2021

Officer Winum was shot and killed on February 26 after initiating a traffic stop.

Winum’s funeral is Thursday in Luray.

