UVA President Ryan: No Final Exercises 2021 in May

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia will not be holding Final Exercises for the Class of 2021 as usual this coming May.

UVA President Jim Ryan made the announcement in a message to students Wednesday, March 3. He says this is due to restrictions limiting the size of gatherings and travel advisories due to the coronavirus pandemic

“We are, however, considering two alternatives: (1) holding modified graduation events this spring that involve only our graduating students but no guests; or (2) postponing graduation events to a future date when we could host families as well as students,” Ryan said in his message Wednesday. “In either case, we will confer degrees and produce a celebratory virtual event for students, friends, and families this May. The Finals 2021 Advisory Committee, composed of students, faculty, and administrators, will be surveying graduating students to inform this decision, and we will update you as plans progress. But for those making plans, please know that we will not be able to accommodate any guests this May, regardless of whatever option we ultimately pursue.”

This year’s Final Exercises was scheduled for May 21-23.

“I know this is not the way you expected to end your time at UVA, nor is it the way we would like to celebrate your accomplishments. Still, I remain confident we will be able to celebrate and honor your class in a way that will be both meaningful and memorable,” Ryan said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.