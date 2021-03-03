UVA students volunteer to help alleviate food insecurity in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Student volunteers at the University of Virginia are on a mission to collect as many pounds of food as they can and deliver it to those who need it the most.

“We bridge the gap between food waste and food insecurity,” FoodAssist President Damir Hrnjez said. “There is all of this waste and there’s a lot of food insecurity, as well, so you can solve two things with one.”

Since 2018, students at UVA have been collecting leftover food from sorority houses and dining halls through the FoodAssist program and donating it to places like the Salvation Army and Computers4Kids.

“I’ve seen this problem everywhere I’ve been with food waste just being a huge issue, and what bugged me is that it seems like it could be such a simple problem to solve: just donating that leftover food, yet not a lot of people, groups, organizations tend to do it,” Hrnjez said.

Hrnjez volunteered for FoodAssist as a first-year student in 2018. He now serves as the organization’s president.

“You’re really making a big difference just by this small thing you might do on a Thursday afternoon, so I would encourage everyone to help out if they can because if we all sort of help out in small amounts here and there we can help the cause a lot,” Hrnjez said.

Just last semester, 600 pounds of food was donated to those in need. Now, Hrnjez says he’s hoping the organization can top that.

“If any club or organization were to host an event with leftover food, or host an event with food with leftovers, we want them to reach out to us so we could take it and donate it to the community,” Hrnjez said.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the FoodAssist program or you have food to donate, you can send Hrnjez an email at dh3jn@virginia.edu.

