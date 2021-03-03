WHSV’s Bob Corso to retire this month

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — WHSV longtime anchor Bob Corso will retire from our station. Bob’s last on-air shift is scheduled for Friday, March 26.

Bob joined the WHSV news team in 1988 following a stint as a producer for the PBS affiliate in Phoenix, Arizona. During his 33 years at WHSV, Bob has worked in the station’s sports and weather departments, but most notably he has been behind the anchor desk on WHSV News at Six for 20 years.

In addition to his anchor duties, Bob is well known for his in-depth “One-on-One” interviews; a segment he has produced for 15 years.

“I always enjoyed doing interviews, especially the One-on-One interviews, which began in 2006. They went a bit more in-depth about issues, events, people and organizations. I thank all the guests who came on over the years,” said Corso. WHSV estimates Bob has done more than 3,000 One-on-One interviews.

Bob grew up in northern Virginia and graduated from William & Mary with a degree in business. Bob and his wife have two daughters — one in high school and one in college.

“Through his hard work and dedication to his craft, Bob has loved this community and the community has loved him back,” said WHSV Vice President and General Manager Jay Webb. “Our viewers trust Bob’s reporting. They know him to be fair and firm. We will miss him in the newsroom, but wish Bob the best on his well-deserved retirement.”

“I will miss my co-workers, doing the One-on-One interviews, and live events like the Rockingham County Fair and Toy Convoy,” said Corso. “I thank our viewers for enabling us to expand from two weekday newscasts when I arrived in 1988, to the six weekday newscasts we do today.”

