Augusta Co. revamps Small Business Loan Fund

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta County has launched its revamped Small Business Loan Fund, which will now offer loans up to $20,000 for terms of one to five years in order to offer additional support for small businesses.

The maximum amount for the Augusta Small Business Loan Program is $20,000, but the loan can be packaged with other SCCF or bank loans.

Applications are already open and are available here. Those who are interested can contact Augusta County Economic Development by calling 540-245-5619 or emailing staff@augustavabusiness.com.

Interested applicants should have a completed business plan and a future or current business located in Augusta County.

