Augusta Health announces change in COVID-19 vaccination registration process

Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(Mark Miller | Augusta Health)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health announced Thursday a change in their COVID-19 vaccination registration process to help provide a simplified approach in registering eligible community members for the vaccine.

Now, open appointments fr available clinics will be available for scheduling each day, which can be accessed through links provided on the Augusta Health website.

Augusta Health’s vaccine website will also provide access to Virginia’s state scheduling system to make an appointment at an Augusta Health clinic, where criteria for vaccination at that specific clinic will be defined.

Augusta Health emphasizes if you do not meet the criteria associated with the link, your appointment will be canceled for that clinic, and you will be asked to return to a clinic that matches your eligibility.

You can check the website each day to see what clinics have been added, and you no longer have to be pre-registered with the state or part of another list to schedule your appointment through the website.

To access Augusta Health’s vaccine website, click here.

