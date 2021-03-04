Brewery gifts 500 half gallons of milk to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Stable Craft Brewery owners Craig and Nikki Nargi presented a gift Thursday, March 4, of 500 half gallons of Maola milk to donate to the Blue Ridge Food Bank.

The Nargis say they are happy to help the food bank while supporting the local supply chain.

“I wanted to put something together for our farmers,” Craig Nargi said. “We found a great opportunity to donate a local product to our food bank.”

Greg Knight with the BRAFB says once the milk gets to the food bank it won’t be there long because it is one of the highest in-demand items.

