Advertisement

Brewery gifts 500 half gallons of milk to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Stable Craft Brewery gifting 500 half gallons of milk to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Stable Craft Brewery gifting 500 half gallons of milk to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank(NBC29)
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Stable Craft Brewery owners Craig and Nikki Nargi presented a gift Thursday, March 4, of 500 half gallons of Maola milk to donate to the Blue Ridge Food Bank.

The Nargis say they are happy to help the food bank while supporting the local supply chain.

“I wanted to put something together for our farmers,” Craig Nargi said. “We found a great opportunity to donate a local product to our food bank.”

Greg Knight with the BRAFB says once the milk gets to the food bank it won’t be there long because it is one of the highest in-demand items.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westin Elliot McClister
UPDATE: Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing man dead on Tuesday
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle near...
Five hurt after crash involving two motorcycles, vehicle near Grottoes
The new normal for restaurants comes with permanent change
The new normal for restaurants comes with permanent change
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
WHSV's Bob Corso will retire on Friday, March 26, 2021.
WHSV’s Bob Corso to retire this month

Latest News

Hikers walking along the Appalachian Trail.
Long-distance Appalachian Trail hikers recommended to hold off on hike until 2022
Blue Ridge Tunnel
Documentary on Blue Ridge Tunnel to be available soon
W.Va. sales tax would top US states under income tax cut plan
Harrisonburg asks for community’s input as search for new police chief begins