Bridgewater preparing for rematch with Randolph-Macon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is preparing to visit Randolph-Macon Friday night to open ODAC play during the 2021 spring season.

The Eagles and Yellow Jackets are scheduled to square off for the first time since their meeting in Bridgewater during the 2019 season that decided the ODAC title. Bridgewater defeated Randolph-Macon in that matchup, 28-21, to claim the 2019 ODAC championship en route an undefeated regular-season record and berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.

“I’m just looking forward to both the challenge and the opportunity,” said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark. “We have had some great games against them. You have to be ready. Football is a physical game and certainly against Randolph-Macon...you know what you’re getting into when you go down there to play.”

Friday’s game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.