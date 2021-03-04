Advertisement

Bystander’s baby critically hurt in Houston police shooting

Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a shooting by a police officer in Houston critically wounded a baby and killed a man who was driving a car linked to several robberies.

Police say officers were trying to stop a black Mercedes late Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop and eventually crashed.

The driver then ran to a gas station, where a woman was pumping gas with a baby in the backseat of her vehicle.

Police say the man jumped into the vehicle and an officer opened fire after seeing that he had a gun.

Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The officer who opened fire will be paid on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westin Elliot McClister
UPDATE: Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing man dead on Tuesday
The new normal for restaurants comes with permanent change
The new normal for restaurants comes with permanent change
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Officer Winum smiling at his desk while answering the phone during the department's 2018 lip...
Stanley Police Department reflects on the loss of a brother
WHSV's Bob Corso will retire on Friday, March 26, 2021.
WHSV’s Bob Corso to retire this month

Latest News

A Gofundme raised funds for a Starbucks barista who had drawn the ire of a woman who didn't...
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask
David Crawford, a former police chief in Maryland, stands accused of being a serial arsonist.
Police: Ex-chief targeted foes in string of Maryland arsons
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Takeaways: What hearings have revealed about Jan. 6 failures
A Gofundme raised funds for a Starbucks barista who had drawn the ire of a woman who didn't...
Starbucks mask incident prompts GoFundMe, lawsuit