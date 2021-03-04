Advertisement

Central Valley Habitat for Humanity receives $450K grant to build houses in Harrisonburg, Rockingham Co.

Picture of money
Picture of money(AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Central Valley Habitat for Humanity has received a $450,000 loan from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) through the Affordable and Special Needs Housing program.

The loan will allow Central Valley Habitat for Humanity to move forward toward the goal of improving communities by providing decent, affordable housing.

According to a press release from Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, funding comes from three main sources: the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the federal National Housing Trust Fund and the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.

As long as the loan money is used to build homes, the loan does not have to be paid back.

Central Valley Habitat for Humanity plans to build three duplexes for a total of six units on two separate sites in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Roads, curbs, sidewalks and water and sewer infrastructure have been established at both sites.

The goal is to finish the homes in the next 18 months, which would allow for five local, low-income families to move into their new homes by mid-2022.

