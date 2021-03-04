Advertisement

Child in central Virginia dies from COVID-19 complications

Coronavirus Virginia
Coronavirus Virginia(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health Thursday announced a child in central Virginia died from COVID-19 complications.

The death marks the first of a child with COVID-19 under the age of 10 in the state.

According to the health department, the child died from a chronic health condition and coronavirus.

“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family and friends of this child,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. in a release “While fewer cases of COVID-19 are reported in children compared with adults, children are not immune to the disease.”

The health department says there have been more than 80 COVID-19 deaths among children under 5 years old and more than 180 COVID-19 deaths among children 5 to 17 years old across the country.

“At a time when vaccination efforts give us reason to be hopeful, we cannot let down our guard,” continue Oliver in a release. “Please continue to do the things we know to protect others because they reduce virus spread – get vaccinated when it’s your turn, wear a face mask, stay 6 feet away from others when outside the home, avoid large crowds, and wash your hands often.”

The death will be reflected on the VDH COVID-19 data dashboard on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,300 on Thursday