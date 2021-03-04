Advertisement

Five hurt after crash involving two motorcycles, vehicle near Grottoes

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle near...
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle near Grottoes.(WHSV)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle near Grottoes.

It happened on Wednesday night near the intersection of Patterson Mill Road and Rockfish Road.

According to investigators on the scene, a motorcyclist rode passed another motorcycle with two people on board while crossing the center line and collided into a vehicle.

A Virginia State Police trooper on the scene said one of the motorcyclists was flown to UVA to be treated for serious injuries. Two others in the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital and two riders on another motorcyclist were treated on the scene.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

