Five hurt after crash involving two motorcycles, vehicle near Grottoes

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle near Grottoes.

It happened on Wednesday night near the intersection of Patterson Mill Road and Rockfish Road.

According to investigators on the scene, a motorcyclist rode passed another motorcycle with two people on board while crossing the center line and collided into a vehicle.

A Virginia State Police trooper on the scene said one of the motorcyclists was flown to UVA to be treated for serious injuries. Two others in the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital and two riders on another motorcyclist were treated on the scene.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.