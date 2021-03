LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — The funeral services for Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Bulldog Field in Luray.

Officer Winum was shot and killed on Friday, February 26, while initiating a traffic stop.

You can watch a live stream of the funeral, provided by The Bradley Funeral Home, below or on YouTube.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.