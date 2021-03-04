Advertisement

Gypsy Hill Park continues into final phase of restoration project

Picture of what Gypsy Hill Park's new entrance will look like once complete.
Picture of what Gypsy Hill Park's new entrance will look like once complete.(Bill Frazier)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The main entrance of Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton will be closed through Friday evening at 5 p.m. as work continues on the park’s historic restoration.

Since the project was introduced in 2018, the park has gained all new fencing, new paint and new landscaping, among many other improvements.

The project was put on hold due to the pandemic, but crews are now moving into the final phase, which includes putting up a 41-foot iron sign that runs across the entire entrance.

“Remove this rock, then they’ll be able to pour the foundation and concrete and steel rebar and then from that there will be a plate on top of that at ground level and that’s what the new big sign bolts into,” Bill Frazier, Co-Chair of the Gypsy Hill Park Historic Restoration Committee, said.

Frazier said he is excited it is almost complete.

“Hopefully this will be a new, proud symbol for the community and for all the hundreds of hundreds of Stauntonians and folks from surrounding areas who donated money to the project,” Frazier said.

Nearly $200,000 dollars were raised to complete the park’s restoration.

Crews now are just digging the holes to prep the space for the foundation. There’s no word yet on when exactly the new sign will be up.

