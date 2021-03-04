Harrisonburg asks for community’s input as search for new police chief begins

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Harrisonburg is asking for the community’s input on what they want to see in the Friendly City’s next police chief.

Former Chief Eric English left the Harrisonburg Police Department back in September to take on a position in Henrico County. Since then, HPD’s Gabriel Camacho has been serving as the Interim Chief.

A job posting is now listed on the city’s website, but before city staff begins interviewing applicants this spring, they want to hear from residents first.

A quick and easy survey is now live for residents to complete. It asks about important traits you think the next police chief should have and important issues you would like them to focus on.

City Spokesperson Michael Parks said they have done this in the past when hiring English, and value the community’s thoughts.

Results of the survey will help city staff as they begin to interview candidates for the position and in the final selection of a new chief.

“It’s not just leading a department of 150 officers, it’s very much a community leadership role,” Parks said. “We want to make sure this person is picked using the feedback from the community since this person is going to be representing our residents, going to be out in our neighborhoods, and working daily with our communities.”

Parks said the city hopes to choose the next police chief in the spring.

You have until March 19 to complete the survey. To view the survey, click here.

