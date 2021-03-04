Advertisement

Law enforcement from across the Commonwealth attend funeral service for Officer Winum

Virginia State Police attend Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum's funeral service in Luray, Va
Virginia State Police attend Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum's funeral service in Luray, Va
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Police cars lined U.S. 340 Thursday as law enforcement agencies from across Virginia met in Page County to honor Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum.

Winum also spent many years as a Virginia State Trooper.

Officers from Prince William County, Fairfax County, Chesterfield County, the City of Salem, among many others, attended the funeral service for Winum.

Captain Cliff Kincaid, with Virginia State Police, came to pay his respects.

“The support is wonderful to see. As a police officer you want to make positive impacts on the people you that live around and your community, and certainly, we say ‘never forgotten’ and I don’t think he will be,” Kincaid said.

Capt. Kincaid met Officer Winum in 2006 when he was going through the academy.

Kincaid was his class coordinator and said Winum was elected Vice President of his class.

He said Winum’s personality, smile, and dedication to his family helped him win over his fellow classmates.

“Something else I remember about him; they all have a public presentation speech that they have to give as a part of their curriculum, and his was on his family. It was about being a dad...” Kincaid said. “It was very fitting to be here today to remember him that he really was a family man.”

Some of Winum’s classmates also attended the service.

“The last day, right before they graduated, we were in the classroom and I wrote on the dry erase board ‘make an impact,’” Kincaid said. “It’s very very clear that he did that here, with the community support and the amount of people that are here to pay their respects.”

Kincaid said Winum has left a lasting impact on his community, and said he is proud of all that Winum accomplished.

“As a police officer, you hang your hat on ‘did I make an impact?’, and he certainly he can rest assured he did,” Kincaid said.

