Advertisement

Long-distance Appalachian Trail hikers recommended to hold off on hike until 2022

Hikers walking along the Appalachian Trail.
Hikers walking along the Appalachian Trail.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - During the pandemic, many people are looking for activities they can do outdoors, but one organization is asking hikers to hold off on their plans.

The Appalachian Trail is open for day use in all areas, but the Appalachian Trail Conservancy is recommending that long-distance hikers postpone their trip until 2022.

The recommendation comes out of caution from the ATC, due to differing travel restrictions state to state and the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“I know a lot of the hikers and through hikers are... They’re confused and disappointed,” Chuck Walker, Owner of Rockfish Gap Outfitters, said. “What better place to be than on the Appalachian? You got 2,100 miles of 6-foot sections.”

Walker noted that a huge number of Appalachian Trail hikers usually make a stop in town.

“They come in and they come to Rockfish to resupply, they shop at Kroger, they eat in our restaurants,” Walker said.

And not having them come through would impact business greatly.

“It’s a major part of our summer business. May and June, July are all typically very big months for us,” Walker said.

For those people who do still plan to hike the trail this year, the ATC says you should register your hike online to help avoid large crowds and make sure you always have a mask handy.

“You come to a big crowd, walk around them. Just drop down off the trail and go around them and move on,” Walker said.

The ATC is anticipating the trail will be more crowded this year with new hikers and those resuming their journey from 2020.

All shelters on U.S. Forest Service Land in some states, including Virginia, are closed, so if you are hiking, it’s best if you bring your own shelter, like a tent, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westin Elliot McClister
UPDATE: Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing man dead on Tuesday
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle near...
Five hurt after crash involving two motorcycles, vehicle near Grottoes
The new normal for restaurants comes with permanent change
The new normal for restaurants comes with permanent change
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
WHSV's Bob Corso will retire on Friday, March 26, 2021.
WHSV’s Bob Corso to retire this month

Latest News

Virginia State Police attend Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum's funeral service in Luray, Va
Law enforcement from across the Commonwealth attend funeral service for Officer Winum
Evening Weather forecast 3/4/2021
Evening Weather forecast 3/4/2021
The Rotunda at the University of Virginia. (NBC29 File)
University of Virginia cancels May graduation amid pandemic
Picture of what Gypsy Hill Park's new entrance will look like once complete.
Gypsy Hill Park continues into final phase of restoration project