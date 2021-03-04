Petition to reverse school name change dismissed

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Back in July, the Shenandoah County School Board voted to retire the names of Stonewall Jackson and Ashby Lee from two of the county’s school buildings.

In August, a petition was filed in Shenandoah County Circuit Court, with more than 140 signatures from citizens to reverse the decision but Monday the suit was dismissed without prejudice.

“They got a petition dismissed that I was far from sure that I even wanted to push forward because it’s largely unnecessary,” Bradley Pollack, the creator of the petition, said. “I don’t see the name changes happening because I don’t see the school board having or finding the funding.”

Pollack who is also a county supervisor, said the suit was never actually served to the school board but a member of the school board voluntarily signed for it.

He said as far as he knew the school division has not budgeted for the name change for next year and feels the money could not be made up from the county’s taxpayers’ budget.

The school division said while there is no funding set aside in next year’s budget for the change the school division will need to use savings from this school year.

“Each year there are savings in the school division, we anticipate that to be the case this year,” Dr. Mark Johnston, division superintendent said. “So what we’re doing right now is identifying where we may request the board approve the transfer of some funds.”

Johnston said the school division has started looking at cost estimates and hopes to present more information at the next school board meeting on March 11.

“We’ve also put out for a bid for signage just so we could begin to assess the costs and it’s looking like it’s going to be under $300,000, ” Johnston said.

This would be lower than the previous amount estimated for the change of around $500,000.

The attorney who represented the school board in the case said she felt the court’s decision vindicated the school board’s vote to retire the names over the summer.

Johnston said the idea is when the schools open in the fall they will open with new names.

