Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder in two unconnected 2017 killings that weren’t related to his police work, authorities said Thursday.

Bryan Riser, a 13-year police veteran, was taken into custody Thursday morning and brought to the Dallas County Jail, according to a statement from the police department.

Riser was arrested in connection with two unconnected killings in 2017, police Chief Eddie Garcia said during a news conference. He said the deaths were related to Riser’s off-duty conduct and not his job.

Riser joined the department in 2008 and was working as a patrol officer before his arrest. Police said he has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

“We’re going to expedite our process so this individual is no longer with the department,” Garcia said.

Riser had not been booked into the jail as of early Thursday afternoon, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for the Dallas County district attorney’s office said her office didn’t have information on the case. An attorney for him could not be immediately identified.

