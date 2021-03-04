SAW Habitat for Humanity finds the upside after fire closes Staunton Restore

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A fire at the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Staunton, determined to be arson, has really shaken the people who work there.

But Habitat’s Executive Director is finding the upside to a terrible situation, and it’s coming in many forms.

Five months after a fire caused smoke and water damage throughout the Restore, insurance questions have been resolved and Habitat is moving forward.

“It was a tricky year last year, and we feel like 2021 is starting off on the right foot,” said SAW Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lance Barton.

For one thing, the Restore has a future in Staunton. After 12 years of renting, they’re buying a place on Greenville Avenue.

“It is absolutely perfect,” stated Barton. “If there’s any silver lining that’s come out of this fire, and there’s not a lot of them, it’s that we have really found out permanent home at this new location.”

It’s 10,000 square feet, soon to be filled with everything you need to fix up your house.

“During the COVID shutdown, during the fire and the hit we took with that that, we actually are building more houses this year than in our 28-year history,” Barton stated. Eight projects right now are underway, in part because resources were shifted from the Staunton Restore to construction.

The closure of Staunton’s Restore also helped put Waynesboro’s newer Restore on the map. “We’ve actually seen weeks that are triple our goals, because it’s the only Restore in the area right now and it’s getting a lot of traffic,” stated Barton.

SAW Habitat says it will continue to build and rebuild despite the loss, showing that resilience is the only choice. “You just deal, and then eventually it’s just like you have to keep going,” said Barton.

The next step for Habitat is getting everything out of the space -- doors, sinks, furniture -- and it’s all free.

The Staunton Restore is opening up to the public this Saturday from 10am until 2pm.

