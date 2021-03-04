UVA nursing students on standby to help administer COVID-19 vaccines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of third-year nursing students at the University of Virginia are waiting for the call to help administer coronavirus vaccines in Albemarle County.

“I think I’m most excited just to be part of the history,” student Madison McMahon said.

McMahon says she’s ready to put her clinical experience to the test. She is one of 48 nursing students on a stand-by list waiting to administer vaccines to folks at the university’s Seminole Square clinic.

“Our students do all the training that the UVA vaccinators do, and that’s an offline training with a lot of detailed information,” Associate Professor of Nursing Emma Mitchell said. “Students spent an afternoon with their clinical instructor with the staff of our sim lab going through the physical procedures, you know the sort of muscle-memory type procedure of an intramuscular injection.”

Mitchell says all of her third-year students who have taken this training have volunteered to administer shots.

“The students are so interested in having a tangible way to be involved, and interested in having a way to engage with the community for prevention,” Mitchell said. “This won’t only prepare them to be a part of the COVID-19 response, but whatever the next pandemic is as well.”

McMahon says she’s looking forward to protecting people from COVID-19 and helping to end this pandemic.

“I went into nursing before all this happened, but this really has given me a renewed excitement for the career,” McMahon said.

McMahon and her classmates will be vaccinating people at the Seminole Square clinic as soon as mid-March.

