Advertisement

Valley Health to receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

By John Hood
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While the Virginia Department of Health expects to receive close to 70,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines this week, Valley Health announced they will begin to administer the third vaccine on Friday.

The new one-shot vaccine uses different technology than what’s used to build immunity in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There is a difference in how effective each vaccine is but Valley Health said it shows great results in preventing hospitalizations and death from the coronavirus.

“If you have a chance to take the vaccine, I would say take the vaccine,” Jeffrey Feit, Valley Health Population and Community Health Officer said. “The main reason you want to get vaccinated for any illness, especially coronavirus, is to stay out of the hospital and to make sure you don’t die from coronavirus and all three of these vaccines are wonderful at preventing that.”

Feit said later down the road they may look at offering the one-time vaccine to certain groups but right now they are continuing down the priority list at the next person in line will get the shot.

“Operationally it means folks won’t have to come for a second shot, but practically wise in who we’re targeting it is the same groups that we’ve been focused on,” Feit said.

He said with the new vaccine it will take about 28-days after receiving it before it’s fully effective. A few more days compared to the Phizer and Moderna vaccines.

Valley Health’s first clinic with the new vaccine will be held on March 5, registration begins Thursday at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Bridgewater College warns of alleged bomb threat
Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Officials release new details regarding officer shooting; investigation remains ongoing
Westin Elliot McClister
UPDATE: Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing man dead on Tuesday
JMU
JMU investigating hazing incident off-campus
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime...
Deputies search for missing 36-year-old

Latest News

The new normal for restaurants comes with permanent change
The new normal for restaurants comes with permanent change
Waynesboro woman runs/walks 200 miles to raise awareness for adult abuse
Memorial for Adam Oakes goes up in Monroe Park
Memorial for Adam Oakes goes up in Monroe Park
Doctors stop putting off colon screening
Doctors stop putting off colon screening