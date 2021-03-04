Valley Health to receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While the Virginia Department of Health expects to receive close to 70,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines this week, Valley Health announced they will begin to administer the third vaccine on Friday.

The new one-shot vaccine uses different technology than what’s used to build immunity in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There is a difference in how effective each vaccine is but Valley Health said it shows great results in preventing hospitalizations and death from the coronavirus.

“If you have a chance to take the vaccine, I would say take the vaccine,” Jeffrey Feit, Valley Health Population and Community Health Officer said. “The main reason you want to get vaccinated for any illness, especially coronavirus, is to stay out of the hospital and to make sure you don’t die from coronavirus and all three of these vaccines are wonderful at preventing that.”

Feit said later down the road they may look at offering the one-time vaccine to certain groups but right now they are continuing down the priority list at the next person in line will get the shot.

“Operationally it means folks won’t have to come for a second shot, but practically wise in who we’re targeting it is the same groups that we’ve been focused on,” Feit said.

He said with the new vaccine it will take about 28-days after receiving it before it’s fully effective. A few more days compared to the Phizer and Moderna vaccines.

Valley Health’s first clinic with the new vaccine will be held on March 5, registration begins Thursday at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.