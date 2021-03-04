Advertisement

VDH working on death backlogs related to holiday COVID-19 surge

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health, or VDH, has reported an increase of COVID-19-related deaths recently, but some are actually from weeks or months ago.

A message posted on the VDH website says: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”

If you’re checking out COVID-19 data on the VDH website, be sure to view “Number of Deaths by Date of Death” data instead of “Report Date Daily Deaths Counts” data.

When comparing the two, you’ll notice a huge difference:

"Number of Deaths by Date of Death" data as of March 3.
"Number of Deaths by Date of Death" data as of March 3. (WHSV)
“Report Date Daily Deaths Counts” data as of March 3.
“Report Date Daily Deaths Counts” data as of March 3. (WHSV)

“The post-holiday surge, it was the worst surge we had seen since the beginning of the pandemic,” Laura Lee Wight with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said. “It really did test to the limit all of our public health structures and systems that we have in place to respond to the pandemic.”

Wight said VDH is working to catch up on this backlog.

