Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,300 on Thursday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Thursday, March 4, Virginia has had 581,408 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,300 case increase since Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 6.5% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 6.3% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

Thirty-one additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, leaving the death toll at 9,357.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Wednesday, February 24, Governor Northam lifted some statewide COVID-19 restrictions that had originally been established in December.

Northam says the modified stay-at-home order from midnight through 5 a.m. has been lifted as of Monday, March 1.

Northam also says as of Monday, March 1, alcohol sales will be expanded to midnight. Outdoor social gatherings can now see up to 25 people, and venues can now hold guests with a 30 percent capacity limit of up to 1,000 people.

During the Feb. 24 briefing, Northam said if downward trends in COVID-19 cases continue, he expects the 30 percent measure to remain the same for venues, but with the 1,000 person capacity limit lifted, by April.

The universal mask mandate, which requires Virginians aged 5 and up to wear masks when inside public spaces and when social distancing is not possible, remains in effect.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of March 4

By March 4, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 457,348 confirmed cases and 124,060 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 7,616,333 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 5,972,272 PCR tests, 222,742 antibody tests and 1,421,319 antigen tests.

At this point, 24,354 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 9,326 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. March 4.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 25,281 total cases

• Augusta County - 5,216 (-4 from Wednesday)

• Bath County - 245

• Buena Vista - 843

• Harrisonburg - 5,761 (+13 from Wednesday)

• Highland County - 97 (+5 from Wednesday)

• Lexington - 1,122 (+3 from Wednesday)

• Rockbridge County - 1,298 (+7 from Wednesday)

• Rockingham County - 6,091 (+13 from Wednesday)

• Staunton - 2,454 (+5 from Wednesday)

• Waynesboro - 2,154 (+1 from Wednesday)

Outbreaks: 82, with 34 in long-term care facilities, 6 in healthcare settings, 30 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 6 in college/university settings and 2 in K-12 settings.

Total tests: 283,578

Lord Fairfax Health District: 17,912 total cases

• Clarke County - 772 (+7 from Wednesday)

• Frederick County - 6,796 (+7 from Wednesday)

• Page County - 1,836 (+4 from Wednesday)

• Shenandoah County - 3,724 (+6 from Wednesday)

• Warren County - 2,309 (+5 from Wednesday)

• Winchester - 2,475 (+4 from Wednesday)

Outbreaks: 100, with 46 in long-term care facilities, 12 in healthcare settings, 27 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 4 in college/university settings, 5 in K-12 settings and 2 in child care settings.

Total tests: 207,486

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of March 4, 1,381,583 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 740,786 people are fully vaccinated.

2,505,895 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

As of 10 a.m. on March 3, the Virginia Hospital and Health Association’s COVID-19 in Virginia Hospitals dashboard has not been updated. This portion of the article will be updated as soon as the numbers become available.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of March 3, at least 47,259 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 1,352.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 132,677 total cases in West Virginia as of March 4.

Grant County: 1,077 total COVID-19 cases (+4 from Wednesday)

Hardy County: 1,274 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Wednesday)

Pendleton County: 622 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Wednesday)

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

