Virginia Quilt Museum to celebrate 25th anniversary in October

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Quilt Museum, located in Harrisonburg, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this October virtually.

The Virginia Quilt Museum’s 25th anniversary was actually in October of 2020, but due to the pandemic, they were not able to celebrate. Now, the Virginia Quilt Museum is planning a virtual celebration on October 9, 2021.

The event will happen at 1 p.m. and will feature talks by past and present Executive Directors, according to a press release from the Virginia Quilt Museum. The event will also feature an interview of the women behind the Virginia Tourism Corporation Love Quilt Project, and keynote speaker Jeff Evans speaking on textile arts of the Shenandoah Valley.

The event is free to the public and will take place via Zoom. You can sign up for your spot by emailing vqmevents@gmail.com.

