Advertisement

Virginia Quilt Museum to celebrate 25th anniversary in October

The Virginia Quilt Museum on Main St. in Harrisonburg.
The Virginia Quilt Museum on Main St. in Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Quilt Museum, located in Harrisonburg, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this October virtually.

The Virginia Quilt Museum’s 25th anniversary was actually in October of 2020, but due to the pandemic, they were not able to celebrate. Now, the Virginia Quilt Museum is planning a virtual celebration on October 9, 2021.

The event will happen at 1 p.m. and will feature talks by past and present Executive Directors, according to a press release from the Virginia Quilt Museum. The event will also feature an interview of the women behind the Virginia Tourism Corporation Love Quilt Project, and keynote speaker Jeff Evans speaking on textile arts of the Shenandoah Valley.

The event is free to the public and will take place via Zoom. You can sign up for your spot by emailing vqmevents@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westin Elliot McClister
UPDATE: Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing man dead on Tuesday
The new normal for restaurants comes with permanent change
The new normal for restaurants comes with permanent change
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle near...
Five hurt after crash involving two motorcycles, vehicle near Grottoes
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
WHSV's Bob Corso will retire on Friday, March 26, 2021.
WHSV’s Bob Corso to retire this month

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA doctors give us a glimpse into the future of artificial intelligence
Digital archive by the UVA School of Law
University of Virginia School of Law creates a digital archive depicting its ties to slavery
UVA's School of Nursing Flag.
UVA nursing students on standby to help administer COVID-19 vaccines
Schools can opt for remote learning during inclement weather